Campus monitor accused of soliciting students to send him sexually explicit videos

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County Public Schools campus monitor is accused of soliciting two teens to send him sexually explicit videos and offering one of the teens money in exchange for the video.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Alton Johnson, 31, worked at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and sent pornographic photos to one of the juveniles.

BSO detectives began a joint investigation with the Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit into Johnson in February.

He was taken into custody Tuesday on five criminal charges, including soliciting minors, transmitting harmful material to minors and being an authority figure engaged in lewd conduct with a student.

Detectives believe there may be more victims because Johnson was in close proximity of numerous minors due to his job.

Anyone with information about Johnson that could assist investigators is asked to call Special Victims Unit Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).