Teenage girl found dead in mild state of decomposition in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows two men carrying a teenage girl out of a car and into a home in Hialeah, police said. About three hours later, detectives found her dead on Tuesday.

Officers identified them as Giancarlo Fuentes and Michael Schrum. The video shows Schrum was driving the car and parked it in front of a home near the intersection of Ludlam Road and West 53rd Street, police said.

Fuentes, 27, was in the back seat and helped Schrum, 42, to carry the teenage girl out of the car at 10:57 a.m., police said. Officers arrived to the home about 2:10 p.m. after Schrum called 911, police said.

The teenage girl’s body was already in a mild state of decomposition, police said. Officers arrested Fuentes and Schrum about 4:50 p.m.

Fuentes was out on felony bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Schrum has a history of marijuana possession.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked both of them early Wednesday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Records show Schrum is out on a $5,000 bond and Fuentes remained behind bars on Wednesday afternoon.

Fuentes and Schrum are facing child abuse charges. The girl’s cause of death has yet to be determined.