Convicted felon wanted for role in Hialeah shooting with 2 girls injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a 39-year-old convicted felon who is accused of prompting a shooting that left two girls injured on Tuesday in Hialeah.

Steadman Amaya stole about $200 in lobster tails from the Rey Chavez Distributor, police said. The market’s security guard, Leonardo Morales, fired one shot at Amaya’s getaway car.

Two girls and their mother, Angela Pupo, were in the car. A 6-year-old girl was shot in her right knee and her 8-year-old sister suffered a cut in her right thigh after a window shattered, police said.

“The only positive thing is the kids, from what I hear, are going to be OK,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

Pupo told police officers Amaya was supposed to steal crab legs and she was supposed to make $30 out of the sale, police said. Officers arrested Pupo and Morales. They are still looking for Amaya.

Morales is facing two counts of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting a deadly missile. Pupo is facing two counts of child neglect and petit theft.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Amaya’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.