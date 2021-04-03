On Monday, eligibility goes from 40 to 18 years old to get COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Starting next week, any adult in Florida can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot without a note. On Monday, the age of eligibility is dropping from 40 to 18 years old.

A spokesperson at the FEMA-funded vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus said if you’re 40 and older and you want to get the shot, arrive this weekend because it is going to be exceptionally busy on Monday when the age of eligibility drops.

Staff told Local 10 News they can handle the large turnout because they are already now able to vaccinate 600 people per hour, they say.

Fernanda Alvarado had to get a doctor’s note to get her coronavirus shot Friday at the FEMA-funded vaccination site.

“I have a pre-existing condition, so a little bit too vulnerable,” said the 18-year-old before going inside a tent to get her shot.

Cesar Flores, 20, said he is excited to get the vaccine. He said he’s planning on showing up early Monday.

Ad

“I think everyone from any age group that’s allowed to get the vaccine should be able to get it, and should get it because it’s important. It’s the only way we’re going to get out of this pandemic.”

Publix pharmacies are one step ahead of the game. On Friday, it opened its online registration systems so anyone 18 or older could schedule an appointment to get the shot.

Non-FEMA sites run by the state like Hard Rock Stadium will also be vaccinating 16- and 17-year-olds. However, they must have an appointment and must be accompanied by their parents.

Where can you register to get a vaccine in Miami-Dade County? Click here.