FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A missing Pomeranian that was snatched from its own front yard has been found safe.

The dog named Chance went missing from its Boynton Beach home on Tuesday.

His owner said the dog was found in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Woman asks thieves to return Pomeranian Shih Tzu named ‘Chance’

A good Samaritan kept the dog safe until he could be picked up.

Police are still looking for who took Chance in the first place.

