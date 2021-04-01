Woman asks thieves to return Pomeranian Shih Tzu named ‘Chance’

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Lawanda Blocker is missing her Pomeranian Shih Tzu. A pair of thieves snatched the one-year-old puppy on Tuesday from her home in Boynton Beach.

Surveillance video shows the two thieves in front of her home, as the puppy named “Chance” barked at about 9:30 p.m. She had clipped him to his leash and left him outside to “do his business,” and she ran outside when she heard him yelping.

Block said she opened the door and “Chance” was gone.

“He was stolen by a young lady and a young gentleman,” Blocker said. “They were kids. They snatched my son! You have my son!”

Her puppy’s cries for help still haunt her. She said the noise was heartbreaking.

“The dog is literally letting you know don’t do this,” Blocker said. “He can’t speak words like us, but he has his own language.”

Blocker said she believes the thieves will try to sell “Chance,” so she is working with the Boynton Beach Police Department to find him before they do.

Ad

“He’s not just a piece of meat that you just came in and dragged him from his house,” Blocker said. “I’m sure he’s traumatized and I’m begging you children to please return him home.”