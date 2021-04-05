2 Jiffy Lube workers injured after being rammed by car

Sky 10 was over the scene of a Miami-Dade Jiffy Lube where two employees were injured when a woman mistakenly rammed them with her car.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two employees of a Jiffy Lube shop were injured Monday afternoon when a woman getting her car serviced mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into them.

One of those workers ended up under her car and had to be rushed to surgery at Kendall Regional. He is expected to survive, authorities say.

The other worker was treated at the scene.

It happened at the Jiffy Lube on Southwest 8th Street near Southwest 122nd Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

The woman was distraught. Police say she was trying to pull forward for service when she mixed up the pedals and accidentally hit the gas.

A stretch of Southwest 8th Street eastbound was shut down as police investigated.