Woman killed by police during eviction squatted for a year without lease

MIAMI – The woman shot dead by police who were serving an eviction warrant Tuesday in Miami had been squatting in the apartment without a lease for a year, according to a source familiar with operations at the building.

The source tells Local 10 News the woman came over for a party while other tenants lived in that unit on the top floor of the Brickell First Apartments (110 SW 12th St.) and never left.

The previous tenants of that apartment departed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the woman refused to go.

Police were called to the building multiple times in reference to the 40-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, and the building filed a writ of possession to kick her out.

When a special task force, led by Miami-Dade police and designed to deal with these types of evictions, arrived Tuesday morning, they evacuated the floor and shut down the elevators before knocking on her door. Officers had reason to suspect it would be unusually dangerous.

Authorities said officers announced the reason they were there when they approached the apartment, but the woman refused to open the door.

The warrants team breached the door, and they say the woman fired a gun at them, leading to at least one officer shooting back.

The woman was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

Neighbors in the building tell Local 10 News they knew the woman was armed, some saying that she threatened them with a gun.

A moratorium on evictions was designed to protect people who couldn’t pay because of the pandemic. This woman did not fall under that, according to the source familiar with operations of the building.

“We created the task force for the sheer number of evictions that are going on right now,” Miami-Dade County Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Tuesday. “For those who are in these residences, it’s a very touchy situation, a very dangerous situation for my officers. We take all the proper precautions to ensure safety, but unfortunately, this is one of the scenarios that we always worry about.

“Our officers were prepared and trained. It’s just an unfortunate outcome, but she fired at my officer.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.

