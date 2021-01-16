Woman manages to recover her Miami home after invasion by squatters

MIAMI – Patricia Guerrero had been dealing with squatters for months. She had asked judges and police officers for help, but no one solved her problem. This week, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Guerrero had been working full time to pay the mortgage of a home invaded by squatters who showed police officers a fraudulent lease. The coronavirus pandemic’s eviction moratorium protected them.

“They wouldn’t help,” Guerrero said, adding, “I have been paying the mortgage. I have been paying property taxes that partially fund the police that is supposed to protect me and is protecting the crooks.”

Guerrero said she had been trapped for more than nine months when she learned the squatters hadn’t been in the home for a few weeks. She rushed to the home she purchased in 2018 and changed the locks.

“Those people that abuse the system have more rights than I do,” Guerrero said.

The home was empty when they invaded it because she was in the process of selling it. They left behind furniture, rotten food, clothing, and even tires. She was cleaning up on Friday in preparation to put the home back in the market.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement saying officials are reviewing the policy that affected Guerrero and change is coming.