High rate of speed could be cause of driver slamming Tesla into house in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Multiple smashed cars were in the front of a house in Miramar after the driver of a Tesla careened into cars, several trees, and a house early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 65th Avenue.

Home surveillance cameras captured the moment the Tesla started on the destructive path.

Neighbors said one person was inside the car and was unconscious and the driver was rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital.

They also observed Broward Sheriff’s Office following closely behind the car and said a sheriff’s deputy showed up to the scene almost immediately after the crash. The deputy told residents the car had to have been going over 100 mph to cause such damage, but investigators will determine exactly what happened.

(See crash from nearby doorbell camera.)

The impact of the car was also so rough that it lifted a pick-up truck parked in front of the home and crashed a Mazda also parked.

Neighbors who saw the car speed by on their ring camera described it as looking like “a flash of light.”

The people who live inside the home that was hit told Local 10 News that they are not allowed back into the house because of possible structural damage. Officials will determine if and when the house is safe.

