North Lauderdale woman claims to be ‘Harry Potter’ after allegedly killing woman in Boca Raton hit and run crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Broward County woman is behind bars after a deadly hit and run crash in Boca Raton.

According to police, 23-year-old Nastasia Snape was driving northbound in the area of 4000 North Ocean Boulevard. at approximately 10:20 p.m. when she drove her car off the road and onto a sidewalk.

That’s when, according to an arrest report, Snape hit the victim, who was walking southbound on the sidewalk.

The victim has been identified by authorities as Sandra Feuerstein. She was rushed to Delray Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Feuerstein was U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York. Acting U.S. Attorney Mark J. Lesko said in a tweet, “As we mourn her tragic death, we also remember Judge Feuerstein’s unwavering commitment to justice and service to the people of our district and our nation.”

Police said Snape did not stop her car after hitting Feuerstein.

She continued going, striking a 6-year-old boy who was crossing Ocean Boulevard in the crosswalk, before re-entering the roadway and continuing northbound, according to police.

There was no update in an arrest report on the condition of the boy.

As Boca Raton police officers investigated the incident, they were contacted by Delray Beach police, who advised that Snape’s vehicle had crashed in their jurisdiction, near the intersection of Southeast 10th Street and 6th Avenue.

Police said Snape exited the vehicle and while being treated by first responders, began screaming and fighting with medics, stating that she was “Harry Potter.”

Snape was arrested by police on several charges, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.