BSO investigating shooting death inside Tamarac townhouse complex

TAMARAC, Fla. – 1 person is dead after a shooting at a townhouse complex in Tamarac, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Local 10 News was at the scene where a large presence of BSO deputies was stationed at Riverside townhomes and they were not allowing anyone into the complex.

BSO confirmed that shortly before 5 am. they arrived to the 5900 block of Riverside Drive, near University Drive, after calls to 911 of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person dead.

BSO’s homicide detectives and crime scene unit investigators are at the scene.

There were no further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting death.