$5,000 reward offered for information about shooting that injured 2 children during car show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in an Easter night shooting.

A 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were injured in the shooting outside Tony’s Market at 800 NW 22nd Road.

According to authorities, a group of people opened fire outside the market around 9:45 p.m. April 4 during a car show.

Detectives believe several shooters fired more than 50 rounds from semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

Police said they fled the scene before officers arrived.

A relative of the young girl told Local 10 News that the child underwent emergency surgery after a bullet hit her arm and ruptured a major artery.

Both victims survived their injuries.

A few cars were also damaged during the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the ATF at 786-717-2261 or the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5771. All calls will be kept confidential.