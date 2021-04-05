Girl, 6, boy, 16, shot outside market in Fort Lauderdale, police say

Police officers respond to a shooting on Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were injured in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police said on Monday morning.

According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the shooting was about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday outside of Tony’s Market at 800 NW 22 Rd.

Officers found the little girl wounded and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took her to Broward Health Medical Center, according to Adamson.

A wounded 16-year-old boy arrives at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday night after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale. (Marcus Effinger/Local 10 News)

Police officers did not initially identify the teenage boy as a victim of the shooting because he left the crime scene, and he arrived at the medical center in a black Honda.

Paramedics arrived with the girl in an ambulance shortly after. A woman who was wearing a pink T-shirt was in tears. She was on the phone shouting, “They shot Nae Nae!”

A woman arrived at the hospital with paramedics who were escorting a wounded 6-year-old at Broward Health Medical Center after a shooting on Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale. (Marcus Effinger/Local 10 News)

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.