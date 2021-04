FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to investigate Sunday after they said a bomb threat was made against Broward Health Medical Center.

Explosive-sniffing dogs were brought in and the area checked.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue called an all clear at the hospital at 1600 S. Andrews Ave.

Initial reports were that a caller said there was an explosive device in the 4th floor atrium.