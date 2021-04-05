Reports: Child shot in front of market in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly involved a child. It happened outside Tony’s Market in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road on Sunday night.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, they received reports of gunshots around 9:48 p.m. — the caller said that a child had been shot during the incident.

“Upon arrival, one juvenile victim was located,” police told Local 10 News.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, but at this time there is no further information such as the extent of injuries or condition.

Police said it is a preliminary investigation, that it is an active scene and are gathering details and evidence.

(Local 10 News assignment editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.)