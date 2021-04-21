Jackson Health System to end 1st dose COVID-19 public vaccination program

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

MIAMI, Fla. – Jackson Health System will stop providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to the public at the end of the month. According to a release from the Miami-based health system, JHS administered its first shot on Dec. 15, 2020, and vaccinated more than 167,000 people, administering a total of 301,000 Pfizer doses.

However, officials said that following an increase in access to the public other places and a decrease in demand for appointments at its three vaccination sites, it will stop providing first doses after April 30.

“In the first months, we were providing an overwhelming share of our community’s volume. Thankfully, coordination among federal, state, local, and private stakeholders has dramatically expanded access across Miami-Dade. As a result, we have seen a decrease in demand,” said Carlos A. Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System.

Anyone who received a first shot at Jackson is guaranteed a second dose, with those appointments continuing until May 21 at the three vaccine locations: Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and North Dade Health Center, according to JHS.

“Jackson is not finished with the pandemic. We are still dedicating substantial resources to treating COVID-positive patients in our hospitals, emergency departments, and clinics,” Migoya said.