MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he jumped a perimeter fence at Miami International Airport, authorities confirmed.

Police said the man, who was wearing a hospital gown, ran through the tarmac before he was apprehended.

Authorities said it’s unclear at this time whether the man will be arrested or hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act.

No other details were immediately released.

