Officials search for arsonists responsible for setting the Everglades on fire over the span of two months

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A series of fires in Everglades National Park seem to have been intentionally lit by an arsonist, or multiple arsonists, over the past two months — and officials are looking to put an end to it once and for all.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Everglades National Park are now seeking the public’s assistance in arresting those responsible for the devastating, manmade fires.

According to ATF, within the last two months, there have been numerous fires intentionally set in the vicinity of the main park road, which is along State Road 9336, and the adjacent roads of Everglades National Park.

These areas are easily accessed through the Homestead entrance of the park,, as detailed in the graphic below.

In addition to potentially damaging park resources and endangering park visitors and staff, these fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars for suppression. As South Florida enters into the driest part of the year, the risk of damaging wildfire increases.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-(888)-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473) or the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009.

