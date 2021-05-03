Fire prompts Card Sound Road closure in Miami-Dade

EVERGLADES, Fla. – Smoke from a wildfire prompted authorities to close Card Sound Road in both directions on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities are asking drivers who are traveling from Miami-Dade to Monroe County or vice versa to use U.S. 1.

According to the Florida Forest Service Everglades District, the smoke is coming from a wildfire that has burned through 5,500 acres.

Wildland firefighters had been able to contain 15% of the fire on Saturday and about 55% of it by Monday morning, the FFS Everglades District reported.

LOCATION

Related social media