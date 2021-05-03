Parks and recreational facilities reopen across the City of Miami

MIAMI – The City of Miami Parks and Recreation Department will reopen all indoor facilities at parks citywide beginning Monday, May 3, with additional outdoor facilities and programs that have been closed or discontinued due to COVID-19 opening in the coming weeks.

The phased reopening will allow park-goers to resume many of the activities that have been unavailable over the past 14 months.

In keeping with Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 33-20, park-goers will continue to be required to wear facial coverings when indoors at Parks buildings and outdoors, too, when not doing strenuous exercise.

Monday’s reopening of Parks and Recreation buildings includes community centers, meeting rooms, stand-alone restroom facilities, locker rooms, gymnasiums, and other indoor facilities.

In addition to the reopening of all indoor facilities, the following outdoor Parks facilities will be available for park-goers’ use beginning the week of May 3: water fountains, picnic shelter areas, open grills, benches, bleachers and table games.

Along with the reopening of the specific facilities previously mentioned, the City of Miami Parks and Recreation Department is also phasing certain activities back in beginning in mid-May and continuing through June, as follows: