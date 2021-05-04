Despite DeSantis’ order, some mask rules will remain in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Sven Vogtland owns several restaurants and venues in Miami Beach and Wynwood, including his latest mixed-use project “The Oasis.”

He says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order issued Monday doesn’t change what staff and customers can expect when they visit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

“We really want to make our guests feel comfortable and confident for coming here, so all of our staff are still wearing masks here and we suggest that the guests follow CDC guidelines also,” Vogtland said Tuesday. “I know there is a lot of pushback sometimes from some guests and a conflict between what the governor is saying and from what CDC guidelines may be. Let’s make sure our guests feel comfortable, and I think the best way of doing that is following the guidelines of the CDC.”

Publix, Walmart, Target and Home Depot are among national retailers who have told Local 10 they are not changing their mask mandates in stores at this time.

DeSantis’ order lifts local municipality COVID-19 safety protocols such as indoor mask mandates but does not force any action by private businesses.

It also doesn’t change the facts on the ground when it comes to case numbers in Miami-Dade, says infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty of Florida International University.

“[There’s a] decrease in total number of cases but we are still higher today than we were in September 2020,” she said. “We are also seeing a tremendous amount of variants.”