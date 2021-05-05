Miami hopes nets will trap trash that’s littering Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was recently deemed a national treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. So why are the streets inundated with trash?

Christine Rupp, director of the Dade Heritage Trust, is working with the nonprofit Healthy Little Havana to clean up these streets up and preserve the historic neighborhood.

“There’s trash all over the streets here,” Rupp said. “Little Havana has just become a dumping ground for people. There’s very little enforcement here by the city.”

South Florida’s Biscayne Bay is at a dangerous tipping point where if we don’t urgently address all the land-based pollution that’s being dumped into it, we could lose the fragile seagrass system that gives the bay life. One of the pieces to solving this puzzle is upgrading the stormwater system across Miami-Dade County.

A short walk down one block in a neighborhood like Little Havana shows you just how bad the littering problem is. Almost all of the storm drains are clogged with trash.

“Some have grates to prevent that debris from going in, most do not,” Rupp said. “They don’t understand that this goes right into the bay.”

Little Havana may be over 4 miles from Biscayne Bay, but you can see its environmental footprint every time it rains, when all that street trash gets swept up into the stormwater system that then dumps it into the bay.

