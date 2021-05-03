Fish and other wildlife continue dying in Coconut Grove, officials working to uncover why

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – There is a great deal of mystery surrounding what may be killing koi fish and other wildlife in Coconut Grove.

Lee Marks and his family woke up to even more dead fish Sunday morning after showing Local 10 News’ Louis Aguirre dozens the previous day, in a pond they’ve had for 20 years.

“It’s something in the water, a toxin, a pollutant, because that doesn’t happen all at once,” Marks said.

This the fourth home in this northern Coconut Grove neighborhood near Tigertail and 22nd Avenue experiencing a massive fish. Thousands of these pricey precious fish are all of a sudden dying in similar private ponds in the past couple of weeks-

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell has been in contact with DERM, which has already begun analyzing water samples.

“This is a mystery at this point, and this is really concerning, thousands of fish dying in residential and city ponds,” Russell said.

Preliminary results taken by private companies that regularly service the affected ponds show normal oxygen and salinity levels.

“Right now, we’re thinking something might have gotten into the groundwater, because all of the issues are from ponds that use groundwater except for one,” said Jen Wheeler, owner of Pond Doctors.

