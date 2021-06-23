Commissioners consider requiring businesses to increase security in area of South Beach

Commissioners meet to discuss requiring businesses to increase security in area of South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Nightclubs, bars, and restaurants in the entertainment district in South Beach are allowed to stay open and serve alcohol until 5 a.m. again. Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Miami Beach’s 2 a.m. last call for alcohol in a part of the district was unlawful.

Commissioners are meeting on Wednesday at City Hall to discuss the possibility of requiring security at the bars in the area from midnight to after closing. This would increase costs for people like David Wallack, the owner of Mangos on Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was a supporter of the 2 a.m. alcohol ban.

“I don’t think residents should be held prisoner to a business model that only causes chaos,” Gelber said.

Before discussing the issue, commissioners voted to approve a $2.5 million grant to the Sabrina Cohen Foundation’s effort to increase access to wheelchair users on the beach and recreation center. The foundation had asked for $1.6 million.

Ad

Related stories