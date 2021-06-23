Woman accused of killing former state senator’s son arrested near Daytona Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have made an arrest after the son of former Florida state lawmaker Daphne Campbell was gunned down in northwest Miami-Dade County.

U.S. Marshals caught up to the suspect in a county far from where the fatal shooting took place.

According to authorities, Marshals found 24-year-old Lakoria Washington 250 miles away, near Daytona Beach, on Monday, nearly three weeks after the fatal shooting.

Washington is accused of shooting the former senator’s son after entering another woman’s apartment on June 1 at the Monte Carlo Condominiums in northwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the 23-year-old victim was found outside the apartment after being shot.

According to police, the woman who lives there opened her door for Washington, who is accused of entering with a gun.

The woman ran off to hide and heard a gunshot shortly after, police said. She then found Campbell outside.

Washington will be brought back to Miami-Dade to face first degree murder charges.

