FBI: Armed man robs Coconut Creek bank, changes outfit to enter Margate credit union

A man seen on surveillance robbed a Coconut Creek bank on Friday morning, authorities say.

MARGATE, Fla. – Just days after an allegedly armed man robbed a bank in Coconut Creek, FBI investigators now believe he later changed clothes to enter a business nearby that same day.

According to investigators, just minutes after a man robbed a PNC Bank in Coconut Creek on Friday, investigators believe the subject changed jackets and entered a We Florida Financial Credit Union, located at 1982 State Road 7 in Margate, at approximately 10:47 a.m. that very same day.

Investigators say he briefly stood in line, and then departed the credit union without ever approaching the tellers’ counter.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this robbery, or, the subsequent sighting of this alleged robber, is urged to call (754)703-2000.