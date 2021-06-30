Police seek info, video in case of Lauderhill girls found dead in canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives from the Lauderhill Police Department are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the deaths of two sisters whose bodies were found in a canal June 22.

Specifically, they are looking for anyone who may have seen or taken video of a “heavyset Black female carrying a sign with the words ‘Death is the only way’” from June 14-21 in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 56th Avenue and Sunset Strip.

Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were both found dead in a canal near the intersection of Northwest 21st Street and 56th Avenue.

Detectives have classified the case as “two suspicious deaths.”

The girls’ mother Tinessa Hogan, 36, has been called a person of interest, and investigators said Tuesday that she “remains in hospital care.”

Lauderhill police also said that the medical examiner’s findings are pending, digital evidence is being analyzed, and that mapping of the canal will be conducted.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers 954-493-8477.