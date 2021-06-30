Cloudy icon
Rubble from Surfside condo brought to grassy field in Miami-Dade

Among the concrete are clothes and other personal belongings

Madeleine Wright
, Reporter

Surfside Building Collapse
Surfside
Miami-Dade County
A grassy field off the highway is being filled with debris from the Surfside condo that collapsed last week.
A grassy field off the highway is being filled with debris from the Surfside condo that collapsed last week. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Some of the debris from the collapsed Surfside condo is being brought to a warehouse so engineers can test the concrete and figure out why the building came crashing down.

But not all of it is useful.

That’s presumably why much of it is being dumped in a grassy field 10 miles away from the site of the Champlain Towers South.

Sky 10 video from Wednesday morning showed an excavator sitting on top of a huge pile of rubble near the intersection of I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Dump trucks in groups of four, followed by a police escort, bring the debris to the grassy field near the Golden Glades.

Two badly damaged cars filled with concrete are sitting a few yards away.

The pile is mostly concrete, cinderblocks and steel rebar. But it heartbreakingly also includes clothes and other personal belongings from the residents of the condo.

Police haven’t said why they’re bringing the debris here, but it’s possible it’s just to get it out of the way until it can be disposed of at a later time.

Police have also not disclosed the location of the warehouse where they’re storing the other concrete debris for analysis.

