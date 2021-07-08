Man arrested in Tamarac road rage killing

Melvin Foster, 52, told the Broward Sheriff's Office he was acting in self-defense in a road rage killing Wednesday in Tamarac.

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 52-year-old Coral Springs man faces a second-degree murder charge after authorities say he shot another man dead in a road rage dispute Wednesday morning.

The gunman tells investigators he was acting in self-defense.

It happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. The Broward Sherriff’s Office announced Thursday that Melvin Foster, 52, had been arrested.

The victim’s name has not been released. Investigators said he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives say Foster was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra westbound on Commercial Boulevard and that the victim was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang in the same direction.

“At some point, an altercation between the two ensued. Foster produced a firearm and shot into the victim’s vehicle, striking him,” BSO said in a news release.

Ad

Foster told investigators that he saw the victim reaching for something and opened fire.

Foster remained at the scene of the shooting and was taken into custody. He appeared in court Thursday and his bond was set at $250,000.