BSO detectives investigate shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that occurred in Tamarac.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the shooting was reported just before 9:45 a.m. near the 8600 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a car was parked in the middle of the roadway with its doors open.

Caro said westbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard are closed between Northwest 82nd Avenue and North Pine Island Road due to the investigation and traffic is being diverted to Northwest 57th Avenue.

Caro did not immediately confirm whether anyone was killed or injured in the shooting, but said detectives are at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.