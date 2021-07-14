Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 96, one more victim identified

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Crews work in the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Crews have recovered the body of one more person in Surfside, bringing the death toll from the Champlain Towers South collapse to 96.

The latest victim to be identified Wednesday is Luis F. Barth Tobar, 51. His body was recovered on Saturday.

Crews are still searching for multiple victims who have yet to be found after the June 24 collapse and officials say they are still looking into reports for three or four others, which may have been duplicate reports or erroneous reports.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said identifying victims has become increasingly challenging in recent days.

“At this step in the recovery process, we’re relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office,” she said. “It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time. Although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time.”

