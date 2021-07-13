WATCH LIVE: Surfside collapse death toll up to 95 with 14 unaccounted for

SURFSIDE, Fla. – An additional victim was found in the Surfside condo collapse rubble over the past day, raising the death toll to 95, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Of those victims, 85 have been identified, and next of kin for all of those 85 have been notified.

Levine Cava said 14 people remain potentially unaccounted for.

More than 18 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed by 892 trucks since the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South, the mayor noted.

Levine Cava has said that identifying victims has become increasingly challenging in recent days.

“I want to stress the police and medical examiner teams are continuing around the clock work to identify victims,” she said Monday. “However, the process has become more difficult as time goes on. The recovery at this point is yielding human remains.”

Rain and lightning were also an impediment Monday, and crews had to put out a fire sparked by gasoline from one of the cars buried in the pile.

Police did publicly released the names of nine more victims Monday:

Lisa Rosenberg, 27 (recovered Friday)

Arnold Notkin, 87 (recovered Friday)

Judith Spiegel, 65 (recovered Friday)

Margarita Vasquez Bello, 68 (recovered Saturday)

Cassie Billedeau Stratton, 40 (recovered Saturday)

Fabian Nunez, 57 (recovered Thursday)

Catalina Gomez Ramirez, 45 (recovered Saturday)

Nicole Dawn Doran, 43 (recovered Friday)

Beatriz Rodriguez Guerra, 52 (recovered Thursday)

The recovery crews working the rubble have also been finding personal possessions, including some as small as rings and jewelry.

“The work is so delicate that we’re even finding unbroken wine bottles,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. He said because of the information families have provided, search teams often know what to look for in specific parts of the pile. He held up a photo of a ring that was found in the wreckage where searchers believed it would be.

“They’re expecting to find these things. And in this case, they did,” Burkett said.

Police have added manpower to the site to ensure those personal belongings are recovered for the families.

And Burkett said Monday that discussions are underway about what will happen with the future of the condo collapse site.

“It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” he said. “It has become a holy site.”

Officials have said it could still be a couple of weeks until the crews finish the recovery mission.

In the meantime, an engineer hired by the Town of Surfside to investigate the cause of the collapse is looking for clues in the building’s twin, Champlain Towers North.

“We are just understanding how the building was put together in this north building, which will help us understand a little bit better in the south building,” Allyn Kilsheimer told Local 10 News.

