Hialeah police search for 2 girls reported missing after trip to beauty salon

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl after they failed to return home Sunday from a trip to a beauty salon, authorities said.

According to police, the girls’ parents gave them permission around 5 p.m. Sunday to walk to the Moonlight Beauty Salon at 1368 Palm Ave., but they never returned home.

Police said the teen, Karla Argueta, was last seen wearing a white shirt with a “Honduras” logo, gray pants and tennis shoes.

The younger girl, Audree Guevara, was wearing black shorts, a white striped shirt and sandals.

Police said it’s unclear where the girls might have headed to.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.