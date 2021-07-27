Police: Car strikes police vehicle while trying to overtake another car in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A car struck a North Miami Beach police vehicle Monday night as it was trying to overtake another vehicle in Davie, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of State Road 84.

According to Davie police Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez, the driver who was at fault tried to overtake another vehicle while heading east.

But he said the vehicle struck an off-duty North Miami Beach police officer’s patrol car that was heading west.

Both drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions have not been released.

The access road way was closed into Tuesday morning, but it only affected residents from the New River Cove community.