Video shows thief used U-Haul truck to steal yellow trackless train from party rental in Broward

WEST PARK, Fla. – Tycoon Party Rentals in Broward County’s city of West Park lost a mechanical yellow trackless train to a thief in a U-Haul truck. Surveillance video shows the early riser parked outside of the warehouse unit on Southwest 21st Street.

Greg Jackson, the owner of Tycoon Party Rentals, said the train with a horn doesn’t only bring joy to his customers. He also uses it to brighten the days of kids in need in the community.

Jackson said he also has about 20 children who live in West Park in his payroll and he said he pays them $10 hourly “to keep them off the streets.”

Jackson reported the theft on Monday. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. and it took less than 10 minutes. A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy “Johnson” responded but he didn’t really help him.

“It took the police officer three hours to come. He told me that I can’t file a police report because I don’t have a serial number on the train,” Jackson said.

Less than an hour after the story aired, the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to a home where a trackless train was parked. It appeared to be the one that was stolen from Tycoon Party Rentals. Officers were investigating.