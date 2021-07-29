Broward’s long lines for COVID tests illustrate rising infections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases roughly doubling every nine days in Broward, according to the county mayor, lines at a testing site were taking 2-3 hours to get through Thursday morning.

Sky 10 flew over Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, where cars snaked around the area.

Residents coming for drive-thru COVID tests were urged to arrive with a full tank of gas in their car, working air conditioning, water, snacks and necessary medicine because of the long wait.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller says hospitalization rates have jumped dangerously, and that the people who are being hospitalized are mostly in their 20s, 30s and 40s. About 97% of them are unvaccinated.

Last week, Broward reported 6,105 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 10.9% in the latest data available from the state. Only Miami-Dade and Duval counties had more new cases.

Ad

Even with those challenges, and Geller’s desperate pleas for people to get vaccinated and wear face masks, he says the county can’t implement any mandates because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order from May.

“I fundamentally disagree with the governor,” Geller said. “I think that you need to pay more attention to the life and safety concerns. I wish the governor would spend more attention at strongly urging vaccinations as opposed to saying ‘we will die before we put masks on,’ because unfortunately that can be taken literally of ‘yeah, don’t put your mask on and you may get your wish and die.’”

In response to the surge in cases, Broward County is increasing its testing capabilities.

Ad

The idea is to prevent major backups like those seen Thursday at Mills Pond Park.

For Broward County COVID testing information, click here.

For vaccine information in Broward, click here.