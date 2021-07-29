Miami man accused of killing, burning woman faces charges including second-degree murder

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing a woman and burning her body inside of a U-Haul truck faces multiple charges thanks to surveillance footage that captured the horrific incident.

Allen Thomas, 57, appeared in bond court Thursday. He is accused of killing a woman, putting her body in a U-Haul truck, and then taking it to another spot to set it on fire.

According to the arrest report, detectives were able to catch Thomasin on the act thanks to surveillance video.

In the surveillance footage, they saw Thomas backing up a U-Haul truck near the train tracks across Northeast 73rd Street and 2nd Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

That is when he gets out of the driver’s seat and walks to the back of the truck. Suddenly, flames are seen behind the vehicle. Then, after a few seconds, he drives away.

On Monday, investigators found Thomas at his apartment with the U-Haul truck parked outside. Inside the apartment, they found several knives, cleaning supplies, and blood consistent with a struggle.

Police also spoke to a witness who said Thomas told them the victim was dead inside of the apartment for two days before he put her body in the U-Haul truck and burned it.

Due to the extent of the victim’s burns, police have yet to positively identify the victim.

Thomas face multiple charges, including second-degree murder with no bond, abuse of a dead, human body with a bond of $7,500, and tampering with physical evidence with a bond of $5,000.