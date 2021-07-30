Driver dead after crash with Broward County bus

MARGATE, Fla. – A woman driving a Honda Accord is dead after a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus Friday morning in Margate, authorities say.

It happened in the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, just south of Atlantic Boulevard. The sedan could be seen with significant front-end damage after slamming into the back of the bus.

Margate police say that nobody on the bus was injured, but that the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating at the scene, Lt. Efrain F. Suarez said, and traffic has slowed in that area.

The bus has been removed and the car was set to be towed away shortly after 9 a.m.

