Local News

Driver dead after crash with Broward County bus

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Tags: Margate, Broward County
MARGATE, Fla. – A woman driving a Honda Accord is dead after a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus Friday morning in Margate, authorities say.

It happened in the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, just south of Atlantic Boulevard. The sedan could be seen with significant front-end damage after slamming into the back of the bus.

Margate police say that nobody on the bus was injured, but that the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman died after her sedan crashed with a Broward County Transit bus Friday morning in Margate. (WPLG)

Police are still investigating at the scene, Lt. Efrain F. Suarez said, and traffic has slowed in that area.

The bus has been removed and the car was set to be towed away shortly after 9 a.m.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

