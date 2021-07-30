Partly Cloudy icon
Tanker crash on Turnpike snarls traffic, fills highway with fuel

Andrea Martinez, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Traffic
Overturned tanker spilling fuel on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions Friday morning after a tanker overturned in a crash, spilling fuel in southbound lanes near Bird Road in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash involved four vehicles and took place at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The driver of the tanker was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said.

An alternate route from the southbound lanes is to exit on Bird Road and head south on Southwest 107th Avenue.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

About the Author:

A South Florida native, Andrea Martinez joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in April 2021.

