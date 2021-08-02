1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-75 in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One driver was seriously injured and his passenger was killed early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 near Hialeah.

The crash occurred around 1:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 154th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a gray Toyota SUV and a gray Acura sedan were heading south when they crashed.

As a result, the driver of the Toyota lost control and crashed the SUV into a concrete barrier wall, causing it to overturn.

Camacho said the driver of the SUV was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

His passenger, identified only as a Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camacho said there was one travel lane flowing throughout the investigation, but the roadway has since fully opened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.