Airline exec reacts to duct-taping of unruly passenger on Miami flight

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Frontier Airlines executive says the violent confrontation between a passenger and flight attendants that was caught on camera this past weekend “definitely was a very serious situation.”

Local 10 News first reported Monday about the arrest of a 22-year-old man on three counts of battery after he was accused of attacking a male flight attendant and groping the breasts of two female flight attendants during a Frontier trip from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday.

The situation got so bad that flight attendants retrained Maxwell Berry with a seat belt extender and duct-taped him to his seat.

“Flight attendants in their initial training and recurrent training learn a lot of different techniques in how to keep control of the cabin, because safety is paramount when you’re flying,” Tyri Squyres, VP of marketing for Frontier Airlines, said Tuesday.

Ad

Squyres and other Frontier executives were at Miami International Airport to announce that the company is adding flights to 10 destinations this November, including Aruba.

The incident Saturday night started with a profanity-laced tirade from Berry directed at a flight attendant, which was caught on cell phone video.

Local 10 spoke exclusively with the passenger who recorded the video.

“He started to get aggressive and then basically attack the male flight attendant,” Alfredo Rivera said.

Miami-Dade County police say Berry had a few alcoholic drinks, then groped the breasts of two female flight attendants and punched a male flight attendant, prompting crew members to subdue him.

“After an incident like this we are going to do a thorough investigation and really view what happened and how it was handled to make sure that everything is done properly and followed procedures,” Squyres said.

The flight attendants have been relieved of flying duties during the investigation.

Ad

ALSO SEE: Florida woman exposes herself on flight, kicks officer