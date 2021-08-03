Teen arrested after deputies suspect attempted battery of a child in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday morning who was a suspect in the attempted sexual battery of a 7-year-old child in Cooper City, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows him prowling around shortly before 5 a.m., on Monday, at the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes, near the intersection of Southwest 51st Street and South Flamingo Road, according to Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for BSO.

The teenager used a ridesharing service to return home where deputies arrested him after 2:30 a.m., deputies said. He is facing a charge of attempted armed burglary of a dwelling.

Special victims unit detectives Vanessa Encina or Dimos Charoudis are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect to call 954-321-4240 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.