Search ongoing for suspect in attempted sexual battery of 7-year-old girl in Cooper City

Police searching for man wanted in attempted sexual battery of child

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Police are on the lookout after an armed burglary and attempted sexual battery of a young girl in Cooper City.

Investigators are searching for a man seen on surveillance video walking around the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes.

He was there around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Detectives said the man attempted to break into several homes while prowling the community just minutes before the attempted sexual battery took place.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.