Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Search ongoing for suspect in attempted sexual battery of 7-year-old girl in Cooper City

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Cooper City, Broward County, Crime
Police searching for man wanted in attempted sexual battery of child
Police searching for man wanted in attempted sexual battery of child

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Police are on the lookout after an armed burglary and attempted sexual battery of a young girl in Cooper City.

Investigators are searching for a man seen on surveillance video walking around the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes.

He was there around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Detectives said the man attempted to break into several homes while prowling the community just minutes before the attempted sexual battery took place.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter