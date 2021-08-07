Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

People with compromised immune systems will be first in line for COVID vaccine booster shots

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Florida
Scientists focus on booster shots of vaccine for people with compromised immune systems
Scientists focus on booster shots of vaccine for people with compromised immune systems

MIAMI – Scientists in the U.S. are preparing a booster-shot program. It will start by giving further doses of the COVID vaccine to at-risk groups. The first in line will be people who have already been fully vaccinated, but they still need to elevate the levels of antibodies to elicit a strong immune response.

Research shows some people did not generate high levels of antibodies after the two doses of the vaccine and they need booster immunization. Among them are blood cancer patients and organ-transplant recipients who are taking immunosuppressive drugs.

“That doesn’t allow their bodies to make that same quality of antibodies,” said Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said “many of them, maybe most of them, have not gotten an adequate immune response, to begin with.”

Although the highly contagious Delta variant is surging in Florida, the deployment of boosters won’t start any time soon. Epidemiologists don’t want to divert much-needed doses away from other countries in need. The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on boosters after Israel, China, and other countries started to administer extra shots.

Moderna and Pfizer–BioNTech have continued to push for third doses, but there are still a lot of variables that scientists are trying to understand about the effectiveness of the vaccines. The antibody levels COVID-19 vaccines triggered fall over time, but scientists don’t know with certainty if this means the inoculated subjects are less protected over time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has referred to the Delta variant’s rare infections of vaccinated people as vaccine “breakthrough” cases, but scientists believe the vaccines still offer protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

There is also the issue of whether or not the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines can be mixed and matched. Marty said studies in other countries have shown positive results.

Related stories

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email