Fauci: Another round of booster shots for COVID-19 will likely be needed in a year

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

As the United States eases COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor has said a booster shot will likely be needed in a year, according to CNN.

“I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

Fauci also said that variant specific boosters may not be needed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly half, 47.9% of the US population, has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose. Almost 40% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Medical experts also believe COVID-19 may be treated like Influenza on a yearly basis. Requiring a new vaccine every year to deal with mutations and issues with immunity as the vaccine wears off.

Pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and Pfizer are already working on a booster shot. The first doses of the coronavirus vaccines were administered in the United States on Dec. 14, 2020.