Roaches, rodent droppings just some of the issues recently found at South Florida restaurants

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut and some of their violations.

Restaurant inspections in Florida are done by The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

ALL the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PIAZZA ITALIA

904 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/3/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Observed approximately 2 dead roaches in storage room above chest freezer. Operator removed and cleaned/sanitized the area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 small flying insects at entrance to inside bar on and around soda gun. Observed approximately 10 small flying insects 1/2 way through inside bar on and around whiskey dispenser. Operator began removing during inspection. Approximately 4 small flying insects at expo area entrance to private dining room. Operator began removing during inspection.”

Ad

“Accumulation of dead or trapped insects or other pests, in control devices. Approximately 15 dead insects in trap nest desk by back door. Operator removed.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Several soda guns at inside bar.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line - left flip top - cooked pasta (45-50°F); right flip top - shrimp (55-60°F); beef (55-60°F). Per operator items were placed in unit approximately two hours ago. Observed ice buildup on condensing coils of both units. Advised operator to refrain from using units until such time all TCS items are maintained at 41F or below. Operator moved TCS items to walk in to quick chill.”

“Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Final rinse - 135F.”

Ad

***BAKE SHACK

238 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DANIA BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/2/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 60 rodent droppings on floor in dry storage room. Also observed rodent trap by same area. Storage room is located next to triple sink by kitchen area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cook line- Low boy cooler; coleslaw (51°F - Cold Holding), made it on 7/31/2021.”

“Dish machine quaternary ammonium sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 00ppm.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Walk in cooler- burgers (50°F - Cold Holding); American cheese (51°F - Cold Holding); beans (50°F - Cold Holding). -Cook line-Flip top/ ; cut tomatoes (49°F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (48°F - Cold Holding); beans (50°F - Cold Holding); American cheese (49°F); beef patties (48°F - Cold Holding) Per operator food held less than 4 hours, advised operator to move all TCS foods to the chest freezer, and reach in glass cooler -Cook line- Low boy cooler; coleslaw (51°F - Cold Holding), made it on 7/31/21, see stop sale **Repeat Violation**.”

Ad

***BAHAMIAN REEF SEAFOOD

7836 NW 44TH STREET

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 8/4/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) In the kitchen prep area- observed 7 live roaches crawling on top of the cutting board. 2) In the kitchen by the back door- observed 2 live roaches crawling on the floor mat. Operator removed the roaches and sanitized the area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed a can of Raid. **Repeat Violation**.”

***BOSTON MARKET

12500 BISCAYNE BLVD.

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/3/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches on wall behind preparation table and 8 live roaches on wall behind flour mixer in the kitchen area.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under hot box in the kitchen area.”

***LUKA RESTAURANT

11402 NW 41ST STREET

DORAL

ORDERED SHUT 8/3/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 12+ live flies on wall at mop sink area. Observed approximately 12+ live flies on wall next to cash register at front counter and approximately 15+ live flies on wiping cloth at hand wash sink at front counter area. Observed approximately 25+ live flies inside trash can at coffee station at customer dining area and approximately 8+ live flies on syrup pump bottles at coffee station.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin located across from three compartment sink at kitchen area and coffee station.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food reheated for hot holding not reaching 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds within 2 hours. Observed shredded beef (81°F - Reheating) located at steam table unit at kitchen area. As per Manager shredded beef was removed from walk-in cooler at 7:30am, temperature taken at 9:25am. Advised Manager to reheat shredded beef to 165°F and above. Manager placed shredded beef in pot to bring up to temperature. Final temperature reading was 167°F.”

Ad

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***GOLDEN RULE SEAFOOD

17505 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/2/21

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 1 live fly above bread, 1 live fly landed on salad, 3 above condiments squeeze bottles. Hamburger buns and salad in contact with flies discarded during inspection.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 12 live flies located around trash can and dirty plates at tiki bar , 2 live flies above service area, 5 live flies at ceiling on the kitchen area, and 1 live fly above bread, 1 live fly landed on salad, 3 above condiments squeeze bottles. Hamburger buns and salad in contact with flies discarded during inspection.”

Ad

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener soiled. Operator cleaned and sanitized.”

“Employee dried hands on clothes/apron/soiled towel after washing. Observed employee drying hand multiple times on dirty apron.”

***LOS MAGUEYES MEXICAN RESTAURANT

6870 NW 169TH STREET

HIALEAH/MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/28/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two live roaches on the wall located behind the hand washing sink at the main kitchen, one live roach crawling on kitchen floor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 20+ live flies flying over the bar station, 10+ live flies under three compartment sink located at the main kitchen.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

Ad

***ESTRELLA CUBANA RESTAURANT

1284 PALM AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 7/29/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 50+ rodent droppings on the floor alongside the walls in the empty room located on second floor of the establishment.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee washing kitchen pans at the three compartment sink without sanitization step. Employee set up the three compartment sink with chlorine sanitation solution at 100 ppm, rewashed the kitchen pans during the inspection.”

“Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. Kitchen. Tracking powder pesticide used inside the kitchen, on the floor, beneath the three compartment sink. Operator removed the pesticide and cleaned the area during the inspection.”

Ad

***LOCAL RESTAURANT

4380 NE 31ST AVENUE

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 7/30/21

40 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/19/19

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 1 rodent dropping in the reach in freezer located in kitchen beside oven. Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on floor beside stove cooking uncovered cornmeal Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on prep shelf in front of microwave and rice cooker.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches in hot holding unit being used as a storage unit for clean sanitized utensils and chicken bouillon. Observed 1 live roach behind stove in the kitchen area. Observed approximately 20 live roaches under prep table above containers with rice, sugar flour and beans. Observed 1 live roach running on bean container under prep shelf on cook line Observed 1 live roach crawling on 5 gallon container of oil on the floor in kitchen area Observed 1 live roach crawling on floor towards reach in cooler. Approximately 10 live roaches in storage unit where clean and sanitized pots and utensils are stored next to three compartment sink in kitchen area. Approximately 10 live roaches under table where microwave is kept next to three compartment sink in kitchen.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches on the floor beneath the hand washing sink. approximately 20 dead roaches under oven in the kitchen. Observed approximately 30 dead roaches behind stove in use cooking cornmeal in kitchen area Observed approximately ten dead roaches stored in container with clean sanitized utensils in kitchen area Observed approximately 30 dead roaches under dry storage shelf stored with spices in kitchen area Observed approximately twenty dead roaches on floor beside kitchen aid reach in cooler in kitchen area Observed approximately 10 dead roaches in light shields above prep table in the kitchen area. Approximately 10 dead roaches in reach in cooler in front of walk in cooler. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Observed employee not changing gloves between task. Employee cleaned freezer, then portioned cornmeal, raw meat and washed sink without changing gloves.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed prepped pickleys at 64°F made on 07/27.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in kitchen area.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Observed employee washing hands in 3 compartment sink. Operator was educated on hand washing procedures.”

***SUSHI SONG HOLLYWOOD

1810 YOUNG CIRCLE

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 7/30/21

Ad

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches in the oven on the cook line.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin at the bar. Employee turned off machine, emptied ice, and cleaned and sanitized interior of ice machine.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1. Flip top cooler; tofu (46°F - Cold Holding); cooked pasta (50°F - Cold Holding); chicken dumplings (50°F - Cold Holding); ribeye steak (47°F - Cold Holding); pork bellies (47°F - Cold Holding). Per the manager the items were held in the cooler overnight. 2. In the rear reach in cooler, salmon (46°F - Cold Holding); yellowtail (46°F - Cold Holding); Cooked lobster (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (50°F- Cold Holding). Per the manager the items were placed in the cooler last night to defrost.”