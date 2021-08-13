Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Neighborhood friend’ killed in Broward hit-and-run, mother says

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Broward County, West Park
Woman says her son was struck dead by driver in West Park
Woman says her son was struck dead by driver in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – A 33-year-old man with autism who was known as the “neighborhood friend” was struck and killed Friday morning in what is being investigated as a hit-and-run crash, the man’s mother said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe the victim was hit by a 2017 Mercedes that would have damage to the front passenger side.

It happened in the area of Southwest 42nd Avenue and 20th Street in West Park. It’s a residential neighborhood just a few blocks south of Pembroke Road.

The woman said her son lives in that neighborhood and was well known to many of the residents.

Investigators taped off the street as they searched for clues that could lead them to whoever was behind the wheel.

The victim’s mother said she believes the man was on his way home this morning when he was hit.

Some car parts and a pair of shoes remained in the street near the body Friday morning.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter