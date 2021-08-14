Florida activates price gouging hotline after DeSantis declares emergency in 23 counties over storm

MIAMI – As Tropical Depression Fred moves north, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state’s price gouging hotline on Friday night after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 23 counties.

The declaration applies to Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

“Help us protect consumers,” Moody said in a statement.

Moody is asking anyone who wants to report extreme price increases on essential commodities such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, and equipment, in these counties to call 1-866-966-7226 or on the No Scam app.

Tropical Depression FRED courtesy NOAA

