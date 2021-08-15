Procession held for FHP trooper who died from COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations in Florida continue to spike

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol bid a final farewell to one of their troopers on Sunday after he lost a battle with COVID-19.

It’s a heartbreaking reminder of what so many families have experienced over the past year and a half.

The death of 42-year-old Lazaro Febles was extremely unexpected to his family and fellow troopers.

He worked as a trooper with FHP starting in 2009.

Febles was also a father to two young children and a loving husband.

Family members said Febles was a man of faith, and a dedicated law enforcement member.

His casket was draped in an American flag as he was carried by his brothers in blue on Sunday.

Febles was one of thousands in a Florida hospital fighting COVID-19.

Dr. Trish Stephens, the Chief Medical Officer for Aventura Hospital and Medical Center said Sunday on This Week in South Florida that ICUs are filling up.

“While we are seeing the decrease in hospitalizations, we are seeing an uptick in ICU admissions and patients needing ventilator care,” said Dr. Stephens.

Florida COVID-19 cases have soared 14 times higher than this past June.

In addition to Trooper Febles, in the past week, more than 280 people in Florida have died from the virus.

Funeral arrangements for Febles are being made, and his family has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.